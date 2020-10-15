The Corner

Law & the Courts

Amy Coney Barrett’s Home Run

By

Judge Barrett was knowledgeable, clear, and composed, while never betraying any impatience with the repetitive and sometimes idiotic lines of questioning she had to endure. She’s an impressive person and legal mind who will be an adornment to the Supreme Court. After Ginsburg’s death, Republicans hoped that this confirmation fight would blot out other issues, especially COVID. That hasn’t happened, but there’s no doubt that Republicans — and Barrett — have been winning the fight. All that said, I’m sympathetic to complaints that “the Ginsburg rule” is too constraining. Barrett was only playing by the rules as they’ve been established, but I think those rules should change, as I wrote in Politico today.

Comments

 

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

PC Culture

Amazon Prime Cancels Shelby Steele

By
Though most of the focus is on Twitter’s White Knighting of Joe Biden, it’s also worth noting that many other voices are inhibited by Big Tech because they fail to conform to leftist orthodoxy. Just today, the Wall Street Journal reported that Shelby Steele’s documentary What Killed Michael Brown?, which ... Read More
PC Culture

Amazon Prime Cancels Shelby Steele

By
Though most of the focus is on Twitter’s White Knighting of Joe Biden, it’s also worth noting that many other voices are inhibited by Big Tech because they fail to conform to leftist orthodoxy. Just today, the Wall Street Journal reported that Shelby Steele’s documentary What Killed Michael Brown?, which ... Read More
Media

Censored and Suppressed

By
Today is a doozy: Facebook and Twitter decided that their users shouldn’t see or be able to read a particular article in the New York Post, and why so many Democrats perceived the Post story as a traumatic flashback to former FBI director James Comey’s letter about Hillary Clinton on October 28, ... Read More
Media

Censored and Suppressed

By
Today is a doozy: Facebook and Twitter decided that their users shouldn’t see or be able to read a particular article in the New York Post, and why so many Democrats perceived the Post story as a traumatic flashback to former FBI director James Comey’s letter about Hillary Clinton on October 28, ... Read More
Culture

On Senator Feinstein’s Ghastly Hug

By
As the Senate Judiciary Committee wrapped up its hearings for Judge Barrett’s confirmation to the Supreme Court, Senator Diane Feinstein had some egregiously sharp words for her colleague, Senator Lindsey Graham. Typically, we err on the side of not publishing such profane remarks, but given the circumstances, ... Read More
Culture

On Senator Feinstein’s Ghastly Hug

By
As the Senate Judiciary Committee wrapped up its hearings for Judge Barrett’s confirmation to the Supreme Court, Senator Diane Feinstein had some egregiously sharp words for her colleague, Senator Lindsey Graham. Typically, we err on the side of not publishing such profane remarks, but given the circumstances, ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Barrett Rising

By
Judge Amy Barrett remains on track to confirmation to the Supreme Court at this writing. While Democrats have often tried to sink Republican nominees to the Court after their hearings have finished, their efforts against her have so far been half-hearted. They know they don’t have the votes to stop her, and ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Barrett Rising

By
Judge Amy Barrett remains on track to confirmation to the Supreme Court at this writing. While Democrats have often tried to sink Republican nominees to the Court after their hearings have finished, their efforts against her have so far been half-hearted. They know they don’t have the votes to stop her, and ... Read More