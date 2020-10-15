Amy Coney Barrett’s Home Run

Judge Barrett was knowledgeable, clear, and composed, while never betraying any impatience with the repetitive and sometimes idiotic lines of questioning she had to endure. She’s an impressive person and legal mind who will be an adornment to the Supreme Court. After Ginsburg’s death, Republicans hoped that this confirmation fight would blot out other issues, especially COVID. That hasn’t happened, but there’s no doubt that Republicans — and Barrett — have been winning the fight. All that said, I’m sympathetic to complaints that “the Ginsburg rule” is too constraining. Barrett was only playing by the rules as they’ve been established, but I think those rules should change, as I wrote in Politico today.

Advertisement