An Angry Email on Immigration

Basically, what you’re saying is 11+ million (most of them been here15+yrs, no criminal record barring re-entry) people have to miss out on life over here, never see their family members from the respective emigree countries, unless/or they self deport because people like you posture ad infinitum on unsubstantiated expectations of failure in future immigration enforcement efforts regarding people who aren’t even here in this country today, and ignore 11+ million lives as artifacts of abstraction? All because they made a conscious decision to live amongst us citizenry by jumping the border or overstaying a visa?

Most of these people have lived amongst us for 15 years, and don’t hold criminal records, and have contributed as much to life here as you and I have.

How much longer do these individuals have to be treated like tin cans with expiry dates two decades henceforth?

They have lives. Holding that essence of time in a human being’s life hostage to satisfy your punditry-infused audience, or phony policy chop-jollies is unbecoming.

You have provided no substantive, econometric, qualitative evidence; other than to give your preferred political body(the GOP primary audience and their political overlords) a cop-out for bigotry.

For every Borjas, there are many more Giovanni Peris, Skocpols, etc.

I’m an Indian immigrant, with a PhD in applied mathematics from a top twenty-five ranked west coast university.

I’m more skilled than you could ever be, so it’s quizzical to hear you wax lyrical about “high skilled” people like me.

I’ll always have more respect for undocumented immigrants generally speaking, than individuals like you, who lucked out through family and posture in society by hurting other immigrant families.

You don’t understand family. You just posture.