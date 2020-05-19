The Corner

White House

An Answer for Ramesh

By
(Pixabay)

In response to A Question for Andy

Ramesh, I have no problem with Romney or anyone else criticizing the president for terminating an inquiry into possible misconduct that would embarrass the administration — and if that’s what the evidence shows happened, I would applaud it. And I have indeed conceded that the institution of inspector general, notwithstanding constitutional infirmity, is probably here to stay. Yet, in agreeing that we should try to make the institution work despite its flaws, I still draw the line at endorsing that which makes it unconstitutional.

As the last three-plus years have shown, it is a very bad idea to encourage the constitutional illiteracy that officers of the executive branch can be legally independent of the chief executive. The latter is the sole repository of executive power under Article II, and thus the source of the power that these officers are delegated to exercise. Things got to the ludicrous point that U.S. intelligence agencies tried to cordon the president off from a counterintelligence investigation, notwithstanding that counterintelligence is done solely for the president (i.e., in support of the president’s constitutional duty to protect the United States from foreign threats). When the president had the temerity to fire the FBI director, the latter’s successor, Andrew McCabe, actually opened a criminal investigation of the president on the theory that the firing obstructed “the FBI’s investigation.” Of course, as a counterintelligence probe, the Russia investigation was the president’s investigation. Yet, the fiction that it was not, and that they were independent actors, was exploited by unelected bureaucrats to undermine the chief executive’s capacity to govern.

Comments

I could easily see IGs as in-house watchdogs whose mission is to investigate waste, fraud, and abuse. The Justice Department, for example, has an Office of Professional Responsibility, which has a mission similar to the IG’s but is fully within the DOJ chain of command. Presumably, the culture of an IG institution designed that way, and the potential that politically interfering in it would carry a political cost, would give the IG the measure of practical independence you’re talking about. But unlike today’s IG, such an IG would be a wholly executive institution, unambiguously subordinate to agency or department leadership, and to the president. Congress could summon such IGs to oversight hearings, as it does with other executive officers in departments and agencies that Congress creates.

Alas, that is not the system we have, but that aside, I’m not trying to bring you around to something I already agree with. My objection is to the lawmakers’ suggestion that IGs are de jure independent of the president, not to their criticism of the president for interfering with a legitimate good-governance mission. I think a good analogy is the pardon power. If Senator Romney were to say, “A president cannot pardon all of his cronies who are suspected of crimes,” he’d be wrong. If he were instead to say, “A president who pardons all such cronies grossly abuses his powers, and that Congress should block him until he desists and impeach him if he doesn’t,” that’s a perfectly reasonable argument — and if the president suffers politically as a result, that’s what’s supposed to happen.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Elections

Biden’s Most Ridiculous Veep Prospect

By
Stacey Abrams has another distinction to add to her resume -- she’s among the most preposterous potential vice-presidential candidates ever. Her attempt to leverage a failed Georgia gubernatorial bid into a spot on the Democratic ticket is so brazenly absurd that it’s hard to think of precedents. But ... Read More
Elections

Biden’s Most Ridiculous Veep Prospect

By
Stacey Abrams has another distinction to add to her resume -- she’s among the most preposterous potential vice-presidential candidates ever. Her attempt to leverage a failed Georgia gubernatorial bid into a spot on the Democratic ticket is so brazenly absurd that it’s hard to think of precedents. But ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Andrew Cuomo’s Reckless Choices

By
Bill de Blasio made terrible decisions as mayor of New York City. But as more reporting emerges about the catastrophic decisions made by New York’s governor, it’s possible Andrew Cuomo deserves even more blame than de Blasio for what the coronavirus has done to the tri-state area and consequently the ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Andrew Cuomo’s Reckless Choices

By
Bill de Blasio made terrible decisions as mayor of New York City. But as more reporting emerges about the catastrophic decisions made by New York’s governor, it’s possible Andrew Cuomo deserves even more blame than de Blasio for what the coronavirus has done to the tri-state area and consequently the ... Read More
Law & the Courts

The ACLU’s Absurd Title IX Lawsuit

By
That the ACLU is suing the federal government in the hope of altering its due-process standards is not headline news. That the ACLU is suing the federal government in the hope of weakening its due-process standards is headline news for the ages. Once more, the line between parody and reality has been ... Read More
Law & the Courts

The ACLU’s Absurd Title IX Lawsuit

By
That the ACLU is suing the federal government in the hope of altering its due-process standards is not headline news. That the ACLU is suing the federal government in the hope of weakening its due-process standards is headline news for the ages. Once more, the line between parody and reality has been ... Read More
Media

The Hydroxychloroquine Meltdown

By
President Donald Trump claims that he’s taking hydroxychloroquine as a preventive measure against contracting coronavirus, and that he has taken zinc and antibiotic azithromycin as well. There’s no consensus that hydroxychloroquine is an effective therapeutic treatment for COVID-19 (early studies have ... Read More
Media

The Hydroxychloroquine Meltdown

By
President Donald Trump claims that he’s taking hydroxychloroquine as a preventive measure against contracting coronavirus, and that he has taken zinc and antibiotic azithromycin as well. There’s no consensus that hydroxychloroquine is an effective therapeutic treatment for COVID-19 (early studies have ... Read More
Media

More ‘Believe Women’ Revisionism from Feminists

By
Susan Faludi explains in the New York Times that when feminists said we should “believe women,” they never meant that we should believe all women. Her op-ed goes wrong from its opening sentences: Joe Biden has been accused of sexual assault, and conservatives are having a field day, exultant that they’ve ... Read More
Media

More ‘Believe Women’ Revisionism from Feminists

By
Susan Faludi explains in the New York Times that when feminists said we should “believe women,” they never meant that we should believe all women. Her op-ed goes wrong from its opening sentences: Joe Biden has been accused of sexual assault, and conservatives are having a field day, exultant that they’ve ... Read More
Science & Tech

Good, Good, Good, Good News!

By
How often does a Monday morning bring four big pieces of good news? One: “Moderna Inc. on Monday said human subjects in a Phase 1 trial of a candidate Covid-19 vaccine produced immune responses that were a positive sign of the vaccine’s potential to prevent infection with the new coronavirus. . . . Two ... Read More
Science & Tech

Good, Good, Good, Good News!

By
How often does a Monday morning bring four big pieces of good news? One: “Moderna Inc. on Monday said human subjects in a Phase 1 trial of a candidate Covid-19 vaccine produced immune responses that were a positive sign of the vaccine’s potential to prevent infection with the new coronavirus. . . . Two ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Obamagate Is Not a Conspiracy Theory

By
Those sharing #Obamagate hashtags on Twitter would do best to avoid the hysterics we saw from Russian-collusion believers, but they have no reason to ignore the mounting evidence that suggests the Obama administration engaged in serious corruption. Democrats and their allies, who like to pretend that President ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Obamagate Is Not a Conspiracy Theory

By
Those sharing #Obamagate hashtags on Twitter would do best to avoid the hysterics we saw from Russian-collusion believers, but they have no reason to ignore the mounting evidence that suggests the Obama administration engaged in serious corruption. Democrats and their allies, who like to pretend that President ... Read More