An Impeachment Inquiry without a Special Counsel Probe? What a Concept!

One thing that’s healthy about Pelosi’s endorsement of an impeachment inquiry is that Congress is actually taking responsibility for the probe into the Ukraine controversy, and actually taking responsibility for acting or not in response to what it finds. This is how the system is supposed to work, instead of the executive branch investigating itself and handing a de facto impeachment inquiry over to Congress, which is what Robert Mueller did. We don’t know how the politics of impeachment will play out, but politically accountable players are going to be on the hook, one way or the other. Good.

Rich Lowry is the editor of National Review. He can be reached via email: comments.lowry@nationalreview.com. @richlowry