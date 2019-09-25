The Corner

White House

An Impeachment Inquiry without a Special Counsel Probe? What a Concept!

By

One thing that’s healthy about Pelosi’s endorsement of an impeachment inquiry is that Congress is actually taking responsibility for the probe into the Ukraine controversy, and actually taking responsibility for acting or not in response to what it finds. This is how the system is supposed to work, instead of the executive branch investigating itself and handing a de facto impeachment inquiry over to Congress, which is what Robert Mueller did. We don’t know how the politics of impeachment will play out, but politically accountable players are going to be on the hook, one way or the other. Good.

Comments
Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Rich Lowry is the editor of National Review. He can be reached via email: comments.lowry@nationalreview.com. 

Most Popular

Energy & Environment

Don’t Listen to Greta Thunberg

By
Greta Thunberg needs to get a grip. The celebrity teen climate activist addressed the United Nations and excoriated the assembled worthies: “You all come to us young people for hope. How dare you! You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words.” Someone may have stolen her childhood, ... Read More
U.S.

Our Privileged Scolds

By
One theme of the Democratic debates is collective furor — at whom or what is not always clear, other than at Americans who voted for Trump. Or perhaps at America itself for failing the expectations of our moral betters? Yet such rage is so deeply embedded in hypocrisy that it is not merely hard to take; it’s ... Read More
World

Justin Trudeau, Identity-Politics Hypocrite

By
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is desperately trying to apologize for the multiple times he appeared in blackface. He has asked for forgiveness, blaming his behavior on the fact that he comes from “a place of privilege.” But now, he adds, “I have to acknowledge that that comes with a massive blind ... Read More
White House

Team Trump’s Unconvincing Ukraine Spin

By
What offends me most about the whistleblower-Ukraine-Biden story isn’t the obvious corruption of it all. It’s the way members of Team Trump assume we’re all idiots who won’t notice they’ve abruptly shifted their narrative. At first, it seemed like a familiar scenario of allegations met with denials. ... Read More