An Irritatingly Early Note on 2022

Republicans will likely need to defend seven vulnerable Senate seats in the 2022 midterms. Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski, Wisconsin’s Ron Johnson, and Florida’s Marco Rubio are sure to run for reelection. Richard Burr of North Carolina and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania have both announced that they will be stepping aside. Iowa’s 87-year-old wunderkind Chuck Grassley has not yet decided whether to seek another term and it remains to be seen whether Georgia’s Kelly Loeffler will hold her seat this year such that she can run as an incumbent in 2022.

Republicans should be able to compete for seats in Colorado, Arizona, New Hampshire, and Nevada, but none of those are particularly probable pick-ups.

Right now, the GOP is sitting tight at 50 seats until Loeffler and her fellow Georgian, David Perdue, face Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff in their January runoff elections. If one of them prevails, Mitch McConnell remains majority leader. If both win, ditto but with more breathing room. If both lose, Vice President-Elect Harris makes 51 for the Democrats.

Assuming that last scenario doesn’t unfold, I’d anticipate — given the gains Republicans made in the House and the fact that the party controlling the White House typically struggles in midterm elections — that Republicans and Democrats may very well swap control of the House and Senate in 2022. It may look quite a bit like 2018, when Democrats annihilated Republicans in the House but actually lost ground in the Senate because of an unfavorable map.

This would no doubt cause great consternation in the GOP, as a Biden administration may find itself more empowered in its second half than its first.

U.S.

Some Thoughts about Kooks

By
The only incontrovertibly true sentence I can remember Donald Trump ever having spoken is: “Bad things happen in Philadelphia.” (There may be others, but I cannot think of any.) Considering the matter of election fraud, Dennis Prager took to the radio Thursday to complain that Republicans get painted as ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

The Revolution Isn’t Coming

By
The inconclusive, unsatisfying outcome of Tuesday’s election might be read as evidence of a country bitterly divided. Which it is, of course, but the election also provides evidence of a country strangely united — united in spite of itself. Here is a seldom spoken fact of American political life: There is ... Read More
Elections

Trump’s Staying Power

By
Pending the outcome in a few key states, Donald Trump may be leaving the White House, but he’s not exiting the room. The fiercest Never Trump critics hoped for -- and wishfully predicted -- a cleansing landslide that would wipe out every trace of Trump and his enablers from the GOP. That’s not ... Read More
Elections

An Election in Overtime

By
Donald Trump over-performed the polls and shocked the pundits again on Tuesday, getting so close to the finish line that several key states have yet to be called. This is a significant achievement, and even if he doesn’t ultimately win, Republicans have a strong chance of holding the Senate and defanging a ... Read More
Elections

The Disinformationists

By
A republic is not just a nation of laws. It also relies on its good-faith watchdogs, such as honest pollsters, the media, and bipartisan institutions. We still didn’t know the final result of Tuesday’s presidential election as of Wednesday night. But there are lots of reasons to worry that something in ... Read More
