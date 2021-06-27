An Obvious Blueprint

Axios has an item on the emerging GOP 2022 strategy that is what any rational person would think the 2022 strategy should be (although Trump has different ideas):

Republicans, defined by one thing and one man for four-plus years, see a new, unifying platform to run on in the 2022 elections and potentially beyond.

The blueprint: Republicans tell us the work-in-progress plan argues that Biden Democrats are soft on crime, soft and ineffective on illegal immigration, and reckless and wrong with government spending.

“That’s how we win back the [House] majority,” a top GOP aide told me. “When we talk about Republican committee chairs, we talk about ‘when’ not ‘if.'”

The big picture: Each topic can be backed by actual policies, instead of drafting off Donald Trump’s cultural grievances and fanatical allegations of stolen elections, top officials tell us.

The hitch: Um, Trump. He’s still the Pied Piper of modern Republicanism — and fixated on litigating the past, not legislating the future.