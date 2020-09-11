The Corner

An Update on Andrew Gillum

Andrew Gillum, the Democrat who narrowly lost a race for governor of Florida two years ago, then was discovered drunk and vomiting in a South Beach hotel room with several bags of crystal meth and another man — who suffered a drug overdose — is starting up his comeback effort with a Good Morning America interview due to air Monday. Gillum, who confessed to alcoholism and says he battles depression, acknowledges that a picture published in tabloids that purported to show him naked on the floor of the hotel room did depict him, which was never before confirmed. “When that photo came out, I didn’t recognize the person on the floor,” he said. “That was not anything more than a person being at their most vulnerable state, unconscious, having given no consent, and someone decided to use a moment where I was literally lying in my own vomit.” Gillum says he cries “every day” and adds “so much of my recovery has been about trying to get over shame.”

Education

Cancel Culture Comes to Cronkite

By
Walter Cronkite said on receiving a global-governance award in 1999: “I am in a position to speak my mind. And that is what I propose to do.” Today, those who attend the journalism school named after the famed broadcaster are not so lucky. The spread of “cancel culture” in newsrooms — declaring ... Read More
White House

Trump’s ‘Play It Down’ Debacle

By
The latest hammer of a book to fall on President Donald Trump is Bob Woodward’s soon-to-be-released Rage, and it’s his own words that are the issue. According to the book, the president told the veteran Washington Post journalist in March that he publicly minimized the danger of the coronavirus: “I ... Read More
NR PLUS Film & TV

Stacey Abrams’s Delusions of Grandeur

By
‘Voter suppression has become a national talking point,” a narrator says in the new Amazon documentary All In: The Fight for Democracy. Indeed, it has. As November 3 fast approaches, conversations are boiling on the issues of voter suppression, mail-in voting (and its pitfalls), poll access in a pandemic, ... Read More
U.S.

A Hero We’ll Never Forget

By
Editor’s Note: The following was sent to William F. Buckley Jr. by Thomas Burnett Sr., whose son, Tom, died while attempting to retake control of United Airlines Flight 93 from its al-Qaeda hijackers on September 11, 2001. It first appeared in the Notes & Asides section of National Review’s May 20, 2002, ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The CDC’s Power Grab

By
In response to a once-in-a-century pandemic, the federal government has taken unprecedented actions to keep people in their jobs and homes. That does not mean every governmental policy has been wise, or even legal. On September 1, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention declared that, as part of an ... Read More
