Andrew Gillum, the Democrat who narrowly lost a race for governor of Florida two years ago, then was discovered drunk and vomiting in a South Beach hotel room with several bags of crystal meth and another man — who suffered a drug overdose — is starting up his comeback effort with a Good Morning America interview due to air Monday. Gillum, who confessed to alcoholism and says he battles depression, acknowledges that a picture published in tabloids that purported to show him naked on the floor of the hotel room did depict him, which was never before confirmed. “When that photo came out, I didn’t recognize the person on the floor,” he said. “That was not anything more than a person being at their most vulnerable state, unconscious, having given no consent, and someone decided to use a moment where I was literally lying in my own vomit.” Gillum says he cries “every day” and adds “so much of my recovery has been about trying to get over shame.”
An Update on Andrew Gillum
