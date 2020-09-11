An Update on Andrew Gillum

Andrew Gillum, the Democrat who narrowly lost a race for governor of Florida two years ago, then was discovered drunk and vomiting in a South Beach hotel room with several bags of crystal meth and another man — who suffered a drug overdose — is starting up his comeback effort with a Good Morning America interview due to air Monday. Gillum, who confessed to alcoholism and says he battles depression, acknowledges that a picture published in tabloids that purported to show him naked on the floor of the hotel room did depict him, which was never before confirmed. “When that photo came out, I didn’t recognize the person on the floor,” he said. “That was not anything more than a person being at their most vulnerable state, unconscious, having given no consent, and someone decided to use a moment where I was literally lying in my own vomit.” Gillum says he cries “every day” and adds “so much of my recovery has been about trying to get over shame.”