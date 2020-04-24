The Corner

Science & Tech

An Update on the IHME Model’s Performance

By
A United States Postal Service worker works in the rain in Manhattan during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease, April 13, 2020. (Andrew Kelly/Reuters)

As I’ve noted previously, a group of researchers is tracking the performance of the much-cited University of Washington COVID-19 model. Their initial paper earlier this month — focusing on the model’s short-term, state-level predictions of how many deaths would be recorded — showed that the “95 percent” intervals the model provided contained the correct number of deaths only 30 percent of the time, though the errors were not consistently in one direction or the other.

Comments

They’ve now updated the paper to account for new data and changes in the model. The good news is that the 95 percent intervals overwhelmingly include the right numbers nowadays. The bad news? This apparently happened only because the folks at UW made the intervals wider. The main estimates are no more accurate than they used to be, and now they’re consistently overpredicting deaths.

Meanwhile, as Jim Geraghty notes below, we’ve passed 50,000 deaths and keep adding more than 2,000 a day nationally, while the model still predicts a total of just 68,000. In the final analysis, I don’t think the model will prove to be consistently alarmist or optimistic, but I do think it will prove to be highly imprecise.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

NR PLUS World

The Queen and Her Delinquents

By
Yesterday was Queen Elizabeth’s actual birthday. (Her “official” birthday is in June.) Her Majesty is 94 years old, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, who -- uniquely -- has been there to guide her country through both a world war and a pandemic. Earlier this month, the queen gave a special address to ... Read More
NR PLUS World

The Queen and Her Delinquents

By
Yesterday was Queen Elizabeth’s actual birthday. (Her “official” birthday is in June.) Her Majesty is 94 years old, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, who -- uniquely -- has been there to guide her country through both a world war and a pandemic. Earlier this month, the queen gave a special address to ... Read More
U.S.

Governor Cuomo Is No Governor Compassionate

By
I seem to be the rare person who is not impressed with New York governor Andrew Cuomo's philosopher-governor act. The other day, I disagreed here with his “new normal” prescription that I believe calls for a less-vibrant America. In his latest escapade, a reporter asked the governor about whether he ... Read More
U.S.

Governor Cuomo Is No Governor Compassionate

By
I seem to be the rare person who is not impressed with New York governor Andrew Cuomo's philosopher-governor act. The other day, I disagreed here with his “new normal” prescription that I believe calls for a less-vibrant America. In his latest escapade, a reporter asked the governor about whether he ... Read More
Media

The Old Confederate-Flag Canard

By
It feels like 2009 redux, with spontaneous anti-government protests, once again, getting smeared. Of course, the proximate cause of the protests this time is the coronavirus lockdowns rather than Obamacare, although the feel of the demonstrations — expressing populist anger at government overreach — is the ... Read More
Media

The Old Confederate-Flag Canard

By
It feels like 2009 redux, with spontaneous anti-government protests, once again, getting smeared. Of course, the proximate cause of the protests this time is the coronavirus lockdowns rather than Obamacare, although the feel of the demonstrations — expressing populist anger at government overreach — is the ... Read More
White House

Eat More Potatoes, America

By
On the menu today: dissecting some recent comments from President Trump about coronavirus treatments, and why the latest “I can’t believe he said that!” comments in Washington are pretty small potatoes compared to much larger problems -- such as the ability of American consumers to continue to have access ... Read More
White House

Eat More Potatoes, America

By
On the menu today: dissecting some recent comments from President Trump about coronavirus treatments, and why the latest “I can’t believe he said that!” comments in Washington are pretty small potatoes compared to much larger problems -- such as the ability of American consumers to continue to have access ... Read More