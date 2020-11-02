And There’s a Good Chance She Wore a Mask to the Polling Place

The New York Times selected the ten most common female and male names from its polling database, and sorted out the presidential candidate preferences. President Trump does particularly well among those named Richard, Thomas, William and Nancy. (Men named “James” are pretty pro-Trump as well, splitting 56-44 in favor of the president.) The most pro-Biden male name is “Christopher,” splitting 50-50, and Biden is most popular among the Patricias, Lisas, and Barbaras.

But among the ten most common names for women, the one that was most pro-Biden, splitting 60-40 in favor of the former vice president was . . . “Karen.”

Sorry, Jay.