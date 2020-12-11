The Corner

Law & the Courts

And With That . . . the Legal Challenges to the 2020 Election Are Exhausted

By

The Kraken will not be arriving.

In two sentences, the U.S. Supreme Court wrote in an order, “the State of Texas’s motion for leave to file a bill of complaint is denied for lack of standing under Article III of the Constitution. Texas has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another State conducts its elections.”

Justices Alito and Thomas dissented in part on procedure, contending that in their view the court does “not have discretion to deny the filing of a bill of complaint in a case that falls within our original jurisdiction.” They said they would “grant the motion to file the bill of complaint but would not grant other relief, and express no view on any other issue.”

And that . . . is all they wrote. The vast majority of legal observers and laymen will not be surprised. The legal challenges to the vote counts and selection of electors to the Electoral College appear to be exhausted.

The 2020 presidential election is over. Joe Biden won 306 electoral votes, and the Electoral College meets Monday. Biden will be sworn in as president on January 20, 2021.

