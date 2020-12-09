‘And Yet, the Electors Are Unmoved’

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Alexandra discuss Trump’s attempts to sway electors, the lackluster Warnock-Loeffler debate, and Biden’s troubling pick of Xavier Becerra to head HHS. Listen below, or subscribe to this podcast on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, or Spotify.

