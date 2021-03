Jennifer Senior wrote a profile at the time in New York:

Whenever anyone makes an argument against Cuomo, it’s generally based not on his qualifications for the job, but his character. It is staggering how ugly his reputation is. . . .

[M]erely mention Cuomo’s name — it almost doesn’t matter to whom — and one hears the same set of complaints: He’s abrasive. Stubborn. Terribly conceited. He condescends, and Lord even knows why, because it’s not like he’d be anyone without the Cuomo name.