Andrew Cuomo Hasn’t Even Been Telling the Truth about the Reason for His Nursing-Home Cover-Up

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D., N.Y.) speaks inside of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, May 26, 2020. (Lucas Jackson/Reuters)

The latest is that New York was covering up nursing-home deaths earlier than previously known, and for a different reason:

After the state attorney general revealed earlier this year that thousands of deaths of nursing home residents had been undercounted, Mr. Cuomo finally released the complete data, saying he had withheld it out of concern that the Trump administration might pursue a politically motivated inquiry into the state’s handling of the outbreak in nursing homes. But Mr. Cuomo and his aides actually began concealing the numbers months earlier, as his aides were battling their own top health officials, and well before requests for data arrived from federal authorities, according to documents and interviews with six people with direct knowledge of the discussions, who requested anonymity to describe the closed-door debates.

More:

…the July report allowed Mr. Cuomo to treat the nursing home issue as resolved last year, paving the way for him to focus on touting New York’s success in controlling the virus. “I am now thinking about writing a book about what we went through,” Mr. Cuomo said four days after the report’s release, his first public comments about a possible book.

And remember, these are the same people who have been lecturing for a year about data and “the science,” but rejected them when inconvenient to a dominant political and media narrative: