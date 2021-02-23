‘Andrew Cuomo Is Everything the Press Accused Ron DeSantis of Being’

I wrote about the Andrew Cuomo debacle today:

Throughout the pandemic, the press has been excoriatingly harsh on a governor who was slow to act, unnecessarily endangered the lives of the elderly, alienated experts, and cooked the numbers.

It just thought the governor in question was Florida’s Ron DeSantis rather than New York’s Andrew Cuomo.

After it has become clear that Cuomo’s handling of the pandemic was not just criminal in the metaphorical sense, but perhaps in the literal sense, the press has begun, only reluctantly and belatedly, to abandon its long-running Cuomo hagiography.

It never made any sense to lionize Andrew Cuomo at the expense of Ron DeSantis, except that one had a “D” after his name and the other didn’t, and one hated Trump and the other didn’t. The national media also labors under the assumption that New York must be competent while the Sunshine State is the preserve of the embarrassingly boorish “Florida Man.”