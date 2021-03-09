There was a moment last year when I listened to Andrew Cuomo talk about how every life has value – as he was shutting down the Empire State — when I thought: Goodness — after he expanded abortion in New York the previous year and celebrated with lights on the bridge named after his father and on the Freedom Tour, which should be a symbol of Resurrection, not of death — could he by some miracle really mean it? Could he consider every vulnerable life worthy of protection? It would take a miracle, but, hey, we all know the story …
The Corner
Andrew Cuomo Is the Poster Governor for Our Throwaway Society
