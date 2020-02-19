Andrew Yang Joins CNN, So They Will Finally Ask Him Some Questions

Andrew Yang, freshly off the campaign trail, is joining CNN as a commentator.

Apparently, that’s what Yang needed to do to get any speaking time on the network. In the July debate hosted by CNN, Yang spoke for a little less than nine minutes, while Joe Biden spoke for more than 21 minutes, Kamala Harris spoke for 17 minutes, and Cory Booker spoke for 13 minutes. Then, in the October debate on CNN, Yang spoke for about eight and a half minutes, while Warren spoke for almost 23 minutes, Biden spoke for almost 17 minutes, and Amy Klobuchar and Beto O’Rourke both spoke for a little more than 13 minutes. Yang did not make the cut for CNN’s January debate.