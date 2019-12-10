Andrew Yang Qualifies for December Democratic Debate

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang speaks at the New Hampshire Democratic Party state convention in Manchester, September 7, 2019. (Gretchen Ertl/Reuters)

In a Quinnipiac poll out this afternoon, businessman Andrew Yang came in sixth place with 4-percent support, allowing him to qualify for the upcoming Democratic debate.

To make it on stage in Los Angeles, presidential-primary candidates must obtain contributions from at least 200,000 unique donors and hit at least 4 percent in four national polls or states with early primaries, or hit at least 6 percent in two polls in early nominating states (Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, and South Carolina).

The new Quinnipiac poll has former vice president Joe Biden in the lead at 29 percent, trailed by Vermont senator Bernie Sanders at 17 percent, Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren at 15 percent, and South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg at 9 percent. With his sixth-place finish, Yang has become the seventh Democrat to qualify for the next debate. California senator Kamala Harris also had qualified but dropped out of the race last week.

Former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg finished ahead of Yang in the latest poll at 5 percent but has yet to qualify for the debate, which will take place on December 19. Along with the front runners, Minnesota senator Amy Klobuchar and billionaire Tom Steyer have qualified.