Andrew Yang Qualifies for December Democratic Debate

By
Entrepreneur Andrew Yang speaks at the New Hampshire Democratic Party state convention in Manchester, September 7, 2019. (Gretchen Ertl/Reuters)

In a Quinnipiac poll out this afternoon, businessman Andrew Yang came in sixth place with 4-percent support, allowing him to qualify for the upcoming Democratic debate.

To make it on stage in Los Angeles, presidential-primary candidates must obtain contributions from at least 200,000 unique donors and hit at least 4 percent in four national polls or states with early primaries, or hit at least 6 percent in two polls in early nominating states (Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, and South Carolina).

The new Quinnipiac poll has former vice president Joe Biden in the lead at 29 percent, trailed by Vermont senator Bernie Sanders at 17 percent, Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren at 15 percent, and South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg at 9 percent. With his sixth-place finish, Yang has become the seventh Democrat to qualify for the next debate. California senator Kamala Harris also had qualified but dropped out of the race last week.

Former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg finished ahead of Yang in the latest poll at 5 percent but has yet to qualify for the debate, which will take place on December 19. Along with the front runners, Minnesota senator Amy Klobuchar and billionaire Tom Steyer have qualified.

Film & TV

Knives Out Takes On the Anti-Immigration Crowd

By
Since the beginning of the Obama era, the Left has broadcast two contradictory messages on the subjects of race and immigration. The first is that a so-called Coalition of the Ascendant will inevitably displace white Americans as the dominant force in the country’s politics and culture. The second is that ... Read More
From left: Harvard University's Noah Feldman, Stanford University's Pamela Karlan, University of North Carolina's Michael Gerhardt, and George Washington University's Jonathan Turley testify before the House Judiciary Committee hearing on the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, December 4, 2019.
NR PLUS White House

The Impeachment Eye Test

By
To put it mildly, the 1960s were not notorious for juridical modesty. They might compare favorably, though, to Wednesday’s episode of “The Lawyer Left Does Impeachment” at the House Judiciary Committee. Oh, I have no doubt that the three progressive constitutional scholars spotlighted by Democrats yearn in ... Read More
Culture

The Absurd Crusade against the Salvation Army

By
We all know some individuals who are so obviously good and kind that we are certain if anyone were to dislike them, that's all we would need to know about the person. We would immediately assume he or she is a bad person. To hate the manifestly good is a sure sign of being bad. Such is the case regarding the ... Read More
Elections

It’s Not Because She’s a Woman

By
In early October, Elizabeth Warren hit her stride. Her stock in the Democratic primary had been climbing steadily since midsummer, and as Joe Biden continued to lag, the Massachusetts senator became the first presidential hopeful to overtake him as front-runner in the RealClearPolitics polling average. She’s ... Read More
Film & TV

Clint Eastwood’s Messy, Nuanced Triumph

By
After a pipe bomb exploded at a concert held to celebrate the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta’s Centennial Park, the FBI came to suspect that the security guard who discovered the device might have planted it to gain a reputation as a hero. The knotty story of that security guard, Richard Jewell, does not lend itself ... Read More
Elections

More Bad News for Medicare for All

By
The hits keep coming for Medicare for All. Gallup’s annual health-care survey of adults found that Americans back a system based on private insurance rather than government provision by 54 percent to 42 percent. “This could create a challenge in a general election campaign for a Democratic presidential ... Read More
