The Corner

Media

Another Blow to the Sexual Compartmentalizers

By
The New York Times building in New York City (Gary Hershorn/Reuters)

One additional thought about the New York Times‘ Biden story that I addressed on the homepage.

Comments

Early on in the Times report on Tara Reade’s accusations against Joe Biden, before even getting to the facts, the authors discuss the various allegations of sexual harassment or assault against Donald Trump. These are of course fair game in the broader discussion of Trump v. Biden. In my view, they have received too little specific attention and scrutiny besides a lot of hand-waving at the number of them; as usual, far too many people just project once again their view of Trump in general onto their view of any specific accusation against Trump. Still, in a news report, putting the Trump accusations right up front in your very first article on the Biden charge is a fairly clear indication of wanting to prioritize “whatabout Trump” over holding Biden to account with the no-fear-or-favor attitude that in theory is supposed to characterize straight-news journalism.

Anyway, what I found interesting is this line:

The president also directed illegal payments, including $130,000 to a pornographic film actress, Stormy Daniels, before the 2016 election to silence women about alleged affairs with Mr. Trump, according to federal prosecutors.

The Stormy Daniels story is yet another item of evidence of Trump’s bad moral character, but it was a consensual affair. Last I checked, it was still dogma among liberals that sexual immorality has nothing to do with sexual harassment or assault. Throwing this into a discussion of the latter topic is an implicit admission that the moralizers were right and the “compartmentalizers” were wrong all along to see the two phenomena as linked, and to see bad sexual character as simply an aspect of bad character. It is one thing to argue that a politician’s character flaws are outweighed by his or her public virtues and accomplishments; as with so many things in politics, there are always tradeoffs. But they should be faced and weighed openly. I hope that one lesson of the Trump presidency is to kill forever the idea that we should simply not talk about the moral character of our leaders as if it is relevant to their job performance.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

White House

No, Trump Can’t Force States to Reopen

By
President Donald Trump is appointing a new “Opening Our Country” task force today to jumpstart the economy by early May. But the White House cannot succeed unless it persuades governors to cooperate. By dividing power, the Constitution creates resiliency in emergencies, but also demands cooperation between ... Read More
White House

No, Trump Can’t Force States to Reopen

By
President Donald Trump is appointing a new “Opening Our Country” task force today to jumpstart the economy by early May. But the White House cannot succeed unless it persuades governors to cooperate. By dividing power, the Constitution creates resiliency in emergencies, but also demands cooperation between ... Read More
Politics & Policy

James Comey Should Apologize

By
It is becoming increasingly clear that the Russian investigation as launched and conducted by James Comey’s FBI deserves to rank as one of the agency’s great blunders -- at best. President Donald Trump famously calls the investigation a hoax, a label he uses liberally, but in this instance it may literally ... Read More
Politics & Policy

James Comey Should Apologize

By
It is becoming increasingly clear that the Russian investigation as launched and conducted by James Comey’s FBI deserves to rank as one of the agency’s great blunders -- at best. President Donald Trump famously calls the investigation a hoax, a label he uses liberally, but in this instance it may literally ... Read More
NR PLUS World

The Trail Leading Back to the Wuhan Labs

By
It is understandable that many would be wary of the notion that the origin of the coronavirus could be discovered by some documentary filmmaker who used to live in China. Matthew Tye, who creates YouTube videos, contends he has identified the source of the coronavirus — and a great deal of the information that ... Read More
NR PLUS World

The Trail Leading Back to the Wuhan Labs

By
It is understandable that many would be wary of the notion that the origin of the coronavirus could be discovered by some documentary filmmaker who used to live in China. Matthew Tye, who creates YouTube videos, contends he has identified the source of the coronavirus — and a great deal of the information that ... Read More
Media

The Power of Media Ignorance

By
Almost two weeks ago I offered at NRO a few synopses of various theories about why California -- which, for a variety of reasons, had seemed so ripe for a New York–style epidemic -- had nonetheless strangely been exempt at least for a while from the virus’s spread. I included the pedestrian possibility of ... Read More
Media

The Power of Media Ignorance

By
Almost two weeks ago I offered at NRO a few synopses of various theories about why California -- which, for a variety of reasons, had seemed so ripe for a New York–style epidemic -- had nonetheless strangely been exempt at least for a while from the virus’s spread. I included the pedestrian possibility of ... Read More