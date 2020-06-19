Another Dark Cloud on the Horizon for Baseball This Year

On Wednesday morning, I wrote that Major League Baseball was blowing its chances to have a 2020 season. Shortly thereafter, owners and players made comments suggesting that a deal to start the season was getting closer, an optimistic sign.

And now . . . players who had been training at team facilities are starting to test positive. Five Philadelphia Phillies tested positive, and the Toronto Blue Jays shut down their spring training facility.

The 2020 season isn’t doomed, but the outlook is pretty grim.