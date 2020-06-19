The Corner

Sports

Another Dark Cloud on the Horizon for Baseball This Year

By

On Wednesday morning, I wrote that Major League Baseball was blowing its chances to have a 2020 season. Shortly thereafter, owners and players made comments suggesting that a deal to start the season was getting closer, an optimistic sign.

Comments

And now . . . players who had been training at team facilities are starting to test positive. Five Philadelphia Phillies tested positive, and the Toronto Blue Jays shut down their spring training facility.

The 2020 season isn’t doomed, but the outlook is pretty grim.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

White House

Bolton versus Trump

By
John Bolton has written the harshest book about a sitting president by one of his former top advisers that anyone has ever seen — or should hope to see. Bolton is a longtime friend of this publication and we take his honesty as a given. Any credibility contest between him and Donald Trump is laughably ... Read More
White House

Bolton versus Trump

By
John Bolton has written the harshest book about a sitting president by one of his former top advisers that anyone has ever seen — or should hope to see. Bolton is a longtime friend of this publication and we take his honesty as a given. Any credibility contest between him and Donald Trump is laughably ... Read More
Culture

What about Stone Mountain?

By
If you’ve ever seen the Stone Mountain carving of Robert E. Lee, Jefferson Davis, and Stonewall Jackson in Georgia, you’ll never forget it. I saw it as a boy, having no idea what it meant or much knowledge about the trio it celebrated, but it has stuck in my mind like few sites I’ve ever seen. It is the ... Read More
Culture

What about Stone Mountain?

By
If you’ve ever seen the Stone Mountain carving of Robert E. Lee, Jefferson Davis, and Stonewall Jackson in Georgia, you’ll never forget it. I saw it as a boy, having no idea what it meant or much knowledge about the trio it celebrated, but it has stuck in my mind like few sites I’ve ever seen. It is the ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Conservatives, Show Up

By
Policymaking is hard. Conservatives who were snorting in self-satisfaction over Donald Trump’s nominees to the Supreme Court have been bitterly disappointed this week, with Justice Neil Gorsuch writing an opinion exnihilating into the federal law a new set of claims for homosexuals and transgender people ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Conservatives, Show Up

By
Policymaking is hard. Conservatives who were snorting in self-satisfaction over Donald Trump’s nominees to the Supreme Court have been bitterly disappointed this week, with Justice Neil Gorsuch writing an opinion exnihilating into the federal law a new set of claims for homosexuals and transgender people ... Read More