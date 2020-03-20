The Corner

Politics & Policy

Another Disinvitation

By

We are reaching the point where people who are on the “wrong” side of any issue progressives are interested in aren’t allowed to speak on a college campus. That’s true even if the proposed talk has nothing to do with the progressive issue. “Disagree with us and we don’t want to hear from you ever again” is the petulant stance.

In today’s Martin Center article, New York University student Anthony DiMauro writes about his school’s treatment of professor Elizabeth Loftus, an expert on psychology. She had been invited by NYU’s psychology department to give a talk. But after Loftus testified for the defense in the Harvey Weinstein trial, NYU abruptly pulled the plug on her trip to New York.

Comments

NYU vaguely told Loftus that her talk had to be canceled due to circumstances beyond its control. DiMauro writes:

. . . it seems entirely plausible that the haphazard cancellation had something to do with Loftus’ role as an expert witness. The notice Loftus received conveniently fell on the same day the Los Angeles Times published its article. What’s more, the issue with budgeting seems unlikely, as they already paid for her travel. If it were a venue or administrative issue, it seems it would have been simple to come clean about it.

This incident is very similar, DiMauro notes, to the way Harvard treated law school professor Ronald Sullivan last year after it came to light that he was assisting in Weinstein’s defense, when his time-limited appointment as a dean of faculty was not renewed in 2019 (though he remained a professor at Harvard).

DiMauro rightly concludes that progressives are so fixated on punishing the people they hate that free speech and due process of law must be sundered.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

George Leef is the the director of editorial content at the James G. Martin Center for Academic Renewal.

Most Popular

NR PLUS World

China Boomeranging

By
Sometime in late November the Chinese Communist Party apparat was aware that the ingredients of some sort of an epidemic were brewing in Wuhan. Soon after, it was also clear to them that a new type of coronavirus was on the loose, a threat they might have taken more seriously given the similar Chinese origins of ... Read More
NR PLUS World

China Boomeranging

By
Sometime in late November the Chinese Communist Party apparat was aware that the ingredients of some sort of an epidemic were brewing in Wuhan. Soon after, it was also clear to them that a new type of coronavirus was on the loose, a threat they might have taken more seriously given the similar Chinese origins of ... Read More
World

The Other Chinese Virus

By
We have a remarkable ability to elevate the petty over the substantive. President Trump has been thoroughly scolded for calling the virus from China the “Chinese virus” — don’t let’s be beastly to the ChiComs — but the culpability of the Chinese government in the disaster that is playing out around ... Read More
World

The Other Chinese Virus

By
We have a remarkable ability to elevate the petty over the substantive. President Trump has been thoroughly scolded for calling the virus from China the “Chinese virus” — don’t let’s be beastly to the ChiComs — but the culpability of the Chinese government in the disaster that is playing out around ... Read More