Another Dismal Sunday-Show Circuit for Dr. Fauci

Dr. Anthony Fauci turned in yet another dismal Sunday-show performance yesterday. Dismal not just because he was ill-prepared, illogical, and unfocused, but also because he is actively undermining the country’s number one public-health objective, which is to vaccinate as many Americans as possible, as quickly as possible.

Chief among Fauci’s flaws is his penchant for relying upon half-truths instead of hard data to support his prescriptions. Asked by NBC’s Chuck Todd if Fauci has disincentivized vaccination by insisting that the inoculated continue to isolate themselves, Fauci responded like this:

Okay. This is something that as we get more information it’s going to

…