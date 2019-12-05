Another Fake Crisis — the College Hunger Hoax

No wonder so many American college students drop out — they’re too hungry to study. That’s how the “progressives” want you to think anyway. A notion that surfaced several years ago, that a substantial percentage of college students have to deal with hunger, has now made it into Democratic campaign rhetoric. Naturally, the government has to do something!

Advertisement

Advertisement

I’m glad to say that James Bovard, one of the most relentless opponents of statist nonsense writing today, has taken aim at this claim in a Daily Caller article.

In it, he shows that evidence of widespread hunger among college students is non-existent. This imaginary crisis has been concocted by leftists who use dubious and misleading data to create the impression that hunger is a huge problem for college students. Bravo for blowing the whistle, Jim.