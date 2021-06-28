Another Falsehood from Biden

Prez Joe recently told the nation that it was imperative to crack down further on the ownership of firearms, arguing that the Founders understood the need to control what weapons people could have. For example, people couldn’t own cannons, he said.

Wrong. There was no law against owning cannons and private ownership thereof was not unusual. So argues Robert Wright in this delightfully sharp AIER article.

Since cannons were privately owned, it follows that there must have been plenty of horrible incidents where irresponsible individuals used them for bad ends. I await evidence about that from the Washington Post and other sources of correct information.