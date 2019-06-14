The Corner

Law & the Courts

Another Judicial Headache for the White House?

By

Earlier this week, President Trump nominated district-judge Halil Suleyman Ozerden to the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals. When Ozerden was discussed as a nominee last year, some conservatives (including Carrie Severino, writing in NRO) expressed concern. Eliana Johnson and Marianne Levine report for Politico (and I can confirm) that the concern has extended into the White House counsel’s office, in part due to the high rate at which his opinions have been overturned on appeal, particularly by judges held in high esteem in conservative legal circles.

Comments

But Ozerden has his fans, too. Mick Mulvaney, the acting White House chief of staff, is a personal friend. Senator Roger Wicker calls him a strong conservative. Legal expert Josh Blackman has cautioned conservatives not to fight the nomination, writing, Not every pick can be a grand slam.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Ramesh Ponnuru is a senior editor for National Review, a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion, a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and a senior fellow at the National Review Institute.

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

FBI Lovebirds Is D.C. Satire at Its Best

By
What do you get when you take Dean Cain, an actor famous for playing Superman on TV, and Kristy Swanson, the actress who was the original Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and give them the chance to play a couple of adulterous, wildly partisan FBI agents working at the highest levels of the Mueller Russiagate ... Read More