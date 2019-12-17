Another Jury Will Decide If a College Has Broken the Law

Oberlin College officials have been lamenting their decision to fight to the bitter end in court against the Gibson family rather than settling the case. The jury awarded the plaintiffs a huge sum in actual and punitive damages after it heard the evidence.

Now, another case this time involving a college’s treatment of student, is heading for a jury trial. As we read in this College Fix article, the lawsuit filed by a student who was punished following the sort of kangaroo court procedures that Obama’s Title IX zealots demanded of colleges and universities. The case arose at Johnson & Wales University in Rhode Island. Federal district judge Mary McElroy has ruled that the case will proceed to jury trial, noting that the plaintiff’s case that the university breached its contract and its covenant of good faith and fair dealing seem to have merit.

I sense a turning of the tide. Schools used to be gung-ho to convict and punish students for alleged Title IX violations, lest the Education Department come after them. Now, they have far more reason to fear that a jury of ordinary people in the vicinity will see the fundamental unfairness of what they have done to students and others.