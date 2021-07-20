Another Lying Castro in the News

Julian Castro speaks to members of the media the morning after participating in the first Democratic debate in Miami, Fla., June 27, 2019. (Mike Segar/Reuters)

Julián Castro claims that new Texas curriculum rules would “recast the KKK as the good guys.”

This is a ridiculous, shameful lie, and Castro knows it.

The law specifies that teachers approach slavery and racism as “betrayals of, or failures to live up to, the authentic founding principles of the United States, which include liberty and equality.” There is no way that can be read by any honest person as an effort to “recast the KKK as the good guys.”

Castro owes Texas an apology for this ridiculous lie — an act of both dishonesty and of cowardice — both for the substance of it and for the implicit belief that Texans are dumb enough to believe it.

The next time this craven little weasel comes around asking Texans for their votes — and he will — they should remember this.