Another Police-Funding Poll

A new ABC News/Ipsos poll finds that 64 percent of Americans, when asked what they think of “the movement to ‘defund the police,’” say they oppose it. Opposition hardly declines when respondents are given the option of “reducing the budget of the police department in your community, even if that means fewer police officers, if the money is shifted to programs related to mental health, housing, and education.” Sixty percent oppose that idea, too. But a majority of black Americans and Democrats give an affirmative answer to both questions, which suggests that this issue could become a problem for Democrats.

