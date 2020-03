Italy recorded another 349 deaths:

#BREAKING Italy reports 349 new virus deaths, taking total to over 2,000 pic.twitter.com/KxEcSN3v8q — AFP news agency (@AFP) March 16, 2020

On the current trajectory, it could pass China’s official total death toll in a matter of days.

China is a country of more than 1 billion people; Italy is a county of 60 million.

Heart-wrenching.