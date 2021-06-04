Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Michael discuss Fauci’s fall from grace, the disappointing May jobs report, and the strong statements from Sinema and Manchin on the filibuster. Listen below, or follow this show on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, or Spotify.
'Anthony Fauci in the Crosshairs'
