Anti-Fragile

By

John McWhorter has an excellent review of the much-lauded White Fragility. I’ll quote the conclusion, but the whole review is worth reading:

White Fragility is, in the end, a book about how to make certain educated white readers feel better about themselves. DiAngelo’s outlook rests upon a depiction of Black people as endlessly delicate poster children within this self-gratifying fantasy about how white America needs to think—or, better, stop thinking. Her answer to white fragility, in other words, entails an elaborate and pitilessly dehumanizing condescension toward Black people. The sad truth is that anyone falling under the sway of this blinkered, self-satisfied, punitive stunt of a primer has been taught, by a well-intentioned but tragically misguided pastor, how to be racist in a whole new way.

U.S.

Andrew Cuomo Is Not a COVID Hero

By
The media have decided to play along with New York governor Andrew Cuomo’s bizarre effort to reinvent himself as the hero of the fight against COVID-19. Cuomo’s motivation is transparent enough, and we are duly impressed at the chutzpah required to even attempt such a thing. But there is no excuse for anyone ... Read More
Politics & Policy

No One Is Consistent on Goya

By
Last week, Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue made headlines for saying that “we are all truly blessed . . . to have a leader like President Trump, who is a builder” while he was in the White House Rose Garden alongside Trump. CNN journalists were quick to denounce Unanue as, effectively, a traitor to the Hispanic ... Read More
Elections

Joe Biden’s Shockingly Adequate Campaign

By
The Biden campaign has been lucky most of all, but it’s also been smart, at least smart enough. To go, as Joe Biden did, from left for dead to sweeping to the nomination and quickly thereafter emerging as the favorite in November is a run of success that would be the envy of any national ... Read More
U.S.

We Need to Confront Reality

By
I will be out next week; you’ve got to spend time with your loved ones in a safe way when you can these days. Wrapping up the week: a look at the frustrating power of denial in the face of great danger, what we can trust about the data and what is likely to be inaccurate, the difficult recognition that an end ... Read More
