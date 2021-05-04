Anti-Racism and Anti-Communism

Communists wave Soviet flags near the statue of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin in Stavropol, Russia, May 1, 2009. (Eduard Korniyenko/Reuters)

A great many college leaders today are on the anti-racism bandwagon, insisting that everything possible be done to eradicate racism.

But suppose that someone were to say, “Communism is also bad. Let’s have a campaign on campus to stamp it out too.”

George Mason University economics professor Bryan Caplan ponders the differences between anti-racist and anti-communist campaigns in this post.

He sees no difference.

Among Caplan’s reasons for thinking that an anti-communist campaign would be bad: “Once the re-definition of ‘Communism’ starts to snowball, people will self-censor to avoid becoming victims of semantic inflation. So the policy doesn’t merely persecute people for leftist leanings; it stifles the creation and evaluation of any idea that a paranoid fanatic might interpret as ‘Communist.’* Universities should be especially horrified by this consequence, because universities are supposed to be centers for the creation and objective evaluation of ideas.”

Similarly: “Once the re-definition of ‘racism’ starts to snowball, people will self-censor to avoid becoming victims of semantic inflation. So the policy doesn’t merely persecute people for non-leftist leanings; it stifles the creation and evaluation of any idea that a paranoid fanatic might interpret as ‘racist.’ Universities should be especially horrified by this consequence, because universities are supposed to be centers for the creation and objective evaluation of ideas.”

