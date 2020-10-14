Anticipating the Fight to Come, with Your Help

Close up of the columns of the Supreme Court building with an American flag and the U.S. Capitol in the background (Getty Images)

In this second day of our week-long flash ACB Fight webathon — which seeks to raise $150,000 (talk about aspirational, but then, there is so much combat on hand, and ahead, and we need to acquire materiel, keep the bayonets sharpened, the tanks in good repair — none of which is cheap) — we are thrilled that over 300 good folks have already rallied to opportunity of joining this we-happy-few Band of Conservative Brothers and Sisters.

Our ranks can accommodate many more. In fact, this is a spot reserved for you. Please claim it with a show of support, done here.

Today, Dan McLaughlin — of whom we boast that he has played a major role in this confirmation fight (even before there was a nomination!) — has penned a webathon appeal that we are confident will inspire you. Read it here. It’s important to note that we ask for help not only because we are in the thick of this fight (as Rich Lowry put it, short and sweet, We’ve Got Amy’s Back), but that this fight was anticipated by NR: Critical work (in particular by Dan) that would prove consequential (his hard-truths history lesson put tungsten steel into frequently weak GOP knees) was to be found published by your favorite conservative magazine and website.

To the appeal: Why support NR? Let us hear from some new donors who explain why they have done such.

Tommy finds $100, clicks the DONATE button, and sends it thisaway with this to say: “I hope myself and others can help to assure your organization’s men and women are able to continue and provide America with important information. I’m grateful that there are still a few individual and organizations like yours that place Truth, Ethics, Integrity of a Journalists Creed at the forefront when more and more seem to disregard these principles today. Stay Strong.” We can as long as we have comrades like you. Many thanks.

Laurie contributes $50 and nails it: “Once again, we’re counting on your real journalism to add much needed facts, common sense, dignity and sanity to the national debate stage. Thank you!”

Nicholas also spots us a kindly Fifty, making no bones about why he gave: “Join the side that you are on! Support others who do right and necessary work; the freedom of the press is for the owners of the press, to speak and write in favor of their cause — that is why so much of our media is pushing the Democrats line; they are Democrats. So, when you hear or read someone who dissents and articulates what you also believe, then spend your money there and join the side that you are on!” Nicholas, it is an honor to have you with us in the foxhole.

Tom dips into the piggy bank for $200. It comes with this sentiment: “Please, stay true to the legacy of WB. NR has been my only refuge from the journalistic insanity that is 2020. No click-bait ever please, I know it costs you, but stay the lone island in the swamp where one can find rest.” Rest, and maybe if we can locate one, a beer too. Thanks Tom.

Mackerels of holiness, Bev donates $1,500. You read that right. Here’s why: “Keep fighting! Thank you for being the voice for me and for those of us who stand for conservative principles.” Oh boy oh boy this is humbling and inspiring. Thanks Bev.

We’ve got a long way to go to reach our goal. Heck, we’ve got a long way to go to reach half our goal! But here’s a fact of NR’s history: The four-figure donors such as Bev (God bless her) are few . . . we count on the smaller gifts (by comparison, but they are huge, and beloved, by our standards) from many readers. No, not just to keep the lights on, but to keep fighting, without flagging. We never counted on the MSM as allies in our fights — true, there have been flashes of honesty and objectivity over the years, but the MSM is owned lock, stock, and barrel by the Woke Left. Allies of the truth, allies of sanity, are rare things. National Review is one of them. And a consequential one at that. So please, if you can help, do so here. If you can contribute $10 or $20, $50 or $100, $1,000 or more, be assured that every cent matters, every cent is spent wisely, every donor is deeply appreciated. We’re counting on you to help NR push back the Leftist onslaught, to help see Amy Coney Barrett confirmed. Donate here. If you prefer to send your support by mail, make your check payable to “National Review” and send it to: National Review, ATTN: ACB Webathon, 19 West 44th Street, Suite 1701, New York, N.Y., 10036. Thank you very much.

But wait, there’s more: We cannot help but add this from Ken, who sent $50, and tells us that it is not his first NR rodeo: “This is my second contribution to NR this year in addition to renewing my subscription. I think NR has demonstrated its worth repeatedly by the quality of its writers in addressing issues and actions that are critical to the continuation of the American experiment (i.e. a constitutionally established republic). Thank you to all of you — Dan, Rich, Brendan, Kevin W, Jim G, David H, Andrew M, and Victor H — I always try to read everything that you write (even when you don’t fully agree with each other or with me — I learn a great deal from what you write and how you write it — civil and courteous even in your disagreements with each other, solidly and logically argued, drawing from verifiable facts, identifying nuances in each others’ arguments, recognizing differences even where you are solidly in agreement on your foundational convictions.). I understand and am glad that elected American policymakers (e.g. Senators) read what you write. And this is not to overlook those like John M or John F or Mairead M or Alexandra S and others whom I don’t read everything they write (not enough hours in a day) but whom I still peruse. And I’m also a subscriber to The Dispatch as an admirer of Jonah, Steve, and David. I’m not a Trump fan — didn’t vote for him in 2016 but voting for him (holding my nose) because the alternative this time is an even greater threat and danger to the continuation of our constitutional republic. Thanks Rich and NR for the difference that solidly expressed conservative principles and reasoning makes in these times.”