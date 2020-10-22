The Corner

Law & the Courts

Any Court-Reform Commission Would Be a Sham

By

At long last, Joe Biden has given an answer on whether he will support a Democratic push to pack the Supreme Court. Well, not exactly, but you can be assured that he’ll follow the science. According to Biden, the courts are “getting out of whack.” He doesn’t explain how, but we can safely assume that by this, he means that there will be an originalist majority appointed by Republican presidents sitting on the Supreme Court; conservative control at any level of government, within any institution, means that things are out of whack.

Comments

To fix this nameless problem, Biden promises “to put together a national commission of bipartisan commission of scholars, constitutional scholars, Democrats, Republicans, liberal/conservative” that can provide him with “recommendations as to how to reform the court system.” Perhaps these experts will recommend that Biden pack the Court. Perhaps they will, as Biden suggests, recommend reforms that “go well beyond packing,” such as taking away justices’ life tenure. In any case, I doubt that any of the Republican or conservative scholars who accept the premise that our Article III institutions are illegitimate because there are too many Republican-appointed judges on the bench will fairly represent the conservative perspective on this issue.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Elections

How Trump Should Approach the Final Debate

By
The so-called mainstream polls of the swing states show the race narrowing. If the trend continues at the current rate, President Trump could poll even in two weeks—in addition to the “other” polls that show him near there already. So Trump’s mission at the final debate on Thursday is to continue to ... Read More
Elections

How Trump Should Approach the Final Debate

By
The so-called mainstream polls of the swing states show the race narrowing. If the trend continues at the current rate, President Trump could poll even in two weeks—in addition to the “other” polls that show him near there already. So Trump’s mission at the final debate on Thursday is to continue to ... Read More
Media

The Media’s Shameful Hunter Biden Abdication

By
In an interview with National Public Radio’s public editor today, Terence Samuel, managing editor for news, explained why readers haven’t seen any stories about the New York Post’s Hunter Biden email scoop. “We don’t want to waste our time on stories that are not really stories, and we don’t want ... Read More
Media

The Media’s Shameful Hunter Biden Abdication

By
In an interview with National Public Radio’s public editor today, Terence Samuel, managing editor for news, explained why readers haven’t seen any stories about the New York Post’s Hunter Biden email scoop. “We don’t want to waste our time on stories that are not really stories, and we don’t want ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

The Pollster Who Thinks Trump Is Ahead

By
The polling aggregator on the website RealClearPolitics shows the margin in polls led by Joe Biden in a blue font and the ones led by Donald Trump in red. For a while, the battleground states have tended to be uniformly blue, except for polls conducted by the Trafalgar Group. If you are a firm believer only in ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

The Pollster Who Thinks Trump Is Ahead

By
The polling aggregator on the website RealClearPolitics shows the margin in polls led by Joe Biden in a blue font and the ones led by Donald Trump in red. For a while, the battleground states have tended to be uniformly blue, except for polls conducted by the Trafalgar Group. If you are a firm believer only in ... Read More
NR PLUS Fiscal Policy

Biden Can’t Tax the Rich

By
Joe Biden’s tax plan is based on a deathless myth: that taxes are actually paid in economic terms by those upon whom they legally fall. The obviousness of this nonsense is clear enough if you put the proposition into plain English: “Don’t you worry, now, we’re not going to raise taxes on you, Bubba — ... Read More
NR PLUS Fiscal Policy

Biden Can’t Tax the Rich

By
Joe Biden’s tax plan is based on a deathless myth: that taxes are actually paid in economic terms by those upon whom they legally fall. The obviousness of this nonsense is clear enough if you put the proposition into plain English: “Don’t you worry, now, we’re not going to raise taxes on you, Bubba — ... Read More