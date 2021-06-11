AOC: Senate Democrats Need to Tell Constituents Where They Stand on the Filibuster

The Daily Beast reports:

Even staunch progressives like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), desperate to see the filibuster go, understand that Manchin isn’t alone in his support for a 60-vote threshold. “It’s something of a symbiotic relationship,” Ocasio-Cortez told The Daily Beast on Wednesday. “There are certainly more senators with reservations about the filibuster that are giving Manchin steam to stay firm. But I have also heard from colleagues that none of those other senators want to play Manchin’s role.” Ocasio-Cortez continued that, if Manchin or Sinema folded, she believed those other senators would come around to eliminating the filibuster as well. “That doesn’t mean they shouldn’t be pressed for their position and offer clarity to their constituents, though,” she said of the senators letting Manchin do the talking. “People deserve to know with clarity where their elected representation stands on the filibuster.”

Ocasio-Cortez is right: Some Democrats in battleground states have been quite evasive on whether they support eliminating the filibuster. Here’s what Arizona senator Mark Kelly had to say earlier this year when National Review asked him if he supports keeping the 60-vote rule:

National Review: Senator Kelly, do you have any thoughts on the filibuster? Do you share Senator Sinema’s position that you’re in favor of keeping it under all circumstances? Senator Kelly: Well, I’ve been, since I got here at the beginning of December, you know, working really hard to come up with bipartisan solutions. We’ve got this bipartisan group—Democrats and Republicans—I was on the call with the White House the other day. I think any organization is going to function better when people can work together and we can work across party lines to get things done. NR: Specifically, on keeping the 60-vote threshold, is that something that you would like to do? Kelly: Well, like I said, you know, bipartisanship is really important to me. I think it’s important to Arizonans too. We just want to make the place work.

Arizona’s other Democratic senator, Kyrsten Sinema, has been adamant in her support of the filibuster.