In today’s New York Post, I point out the many constitutional and ethical problems with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s call to form “truth and reconciliation or media literacy initiatives” to “rein in” the media after the Capitol riot.

National Review and the author of First Freedom: A Ride through America’s Enduring History with the Gun. David Harsanyi is a senior writer forand the author of First Freedom: A Ride through America’s Enduring History with the Gun. @davidharsanyi