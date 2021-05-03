Apparently, That’s the Wrong Kind of Press Freedom

President Biden speaks at the White House in Washington, D.C., April 20, 2021. (Tom Brenner/Reuters)

Today, President Biden declared, in an official proclamation:

Today, on World Press Freedom Day, we celebrate the fierce bravery of journalists everywhere. We recognize the integral role a free press plays in building prosperous, resilient and free societies. And we recommit to protecting and promoting free, independent, and diverse media around the world.

This is the same president whose administration barred media from facilities holding migrant children for two months, and who has only allowed limited access since.

Biden may have been inspired by his old boss, President Obama, who once accepted an award for government transparency in a ceremony that was closed to the press.