Appealing to the Kevin Williamson Vote

2020 Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bennet speaks at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, August 11, 2019. (Scott Morgan / Reuters)

Kevin — not alone, of course — often says that the president (whoever he is) plays too large a role in American life. He should not be the star of a great national reality-TV show. He should assume a humbler posture.

Well, one of the Democratic candidates tweeted this:

If you elect me president, I promise you won’t have to think about me for 2 weeks at a time. I’ll do my job watching out for North Korea and ending this trade war. So you can go raise your kids and live your lives.

That was Michael Bennet — yes, one “t” — a senator from Colorado. He surely has no chance of the nomination. And would probably not fulfill this unusual campaign promise. And would not be a conservative’s cup of tea in any case.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Still — an interesting sentiment, and I could not help thinking of Kevin.

P.S. I once wrote something like this: “If a candidate said, ‘I believe the role of the federal government is to enforce the Constitution, defend the country against all enemies, foreign and domestic, and keep you free, to live your lives as you see fit, and work out your own salvation with diligence,’ how many votes would he get? Eleven?” I think that number may be down to about six. Still, kind of interesting, as a thought exercise.