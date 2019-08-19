The Corner

Politics & Policy

Appealing to the Kevin Williamson Vote

By
2020 Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bennet speaks at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, August 11, 2019. (Scott Morgan / Reuters)

Kevin — not alone, of course — often says that the president (whoever he is) plays too large a role in American life. He should not be the star of a great national reality-TV show. He should assume a humbler posture.

Well, one of the Democratic candidates tweeted this:

If you elect me president, I promise you won’t have to think about me for 2 weeks at a time.

I’ll do my job watching out for North Korea and ending this trade war.

So you can go raise your kids and live your lives.

That was Michael Bennet — yes, one “t” — a senator from Colorado. He surely has no chance of the nomination. And would probably not fulfill this unusual campaign promise. And would not be a conservative’s cup of tea in any case.

Comments

Still — an interesting sentiment, and I could not help thinking of Kevin.

P.S. I once wrote something like this: “If a candidate said, ‘I believe the role of the federal government is to enforce the Constitution, defend the country against all enemies, foreign and domestic, and keep you free, to live your lives as you see fit, and work out your own salvation with diligence,’ how many votes would he get? Eleven?” I think that number may be down to about six. Still, kind of interesting, as a thought exercise.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

Hillary Ruins the Plan

By
Editor’s note: Andrew C. McCarthy’s new book is Ball of Collusion: The Plot to Rig an Election and Destroy a Presidency. This is the first in a series of excerpts.  There really was a collusion plot. It really did target our election system. It absolutely sought to usurp our capacity for ... Read More
Economy & Business

The Great Mystery

By
Kevin Williamson disputes my characterization of his riposte. He writes: I wrote that people can choose what kind of work they want to do, and what kind of services they want to consume, without any help from Michael. Kevin then accuses me of being a stouthearted defender of the “Real America.” If ... Read More
Religion

Another Pop-Culture Christian Loses His Faith

By
It’s happened again. For the second time in three weeks, a prominent (at least in Evangelical circles) Christian has renounced his faith. In July, it was Josh Harris, a pastor and author of the mega-best-selling purity-culture book I Kissed Dating Goodbye. This month, it’s Hillsong United songwriter and ... Read More
Culture

‘Good Verse, Bad Verse, and Chaos’

By
I love reading Sarah Ruden, and I’ve enjoyed the attention given to Walt Whitman in these pages over the last few days. Ruden gives the poet the back of her hand for being championed by — angels and ministers of grace, defend us! — intellectuals and professors, a poet “whom ordinary Americans most ... Read More