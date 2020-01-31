The Corner

Dwell at Peace

In response to Architectural Styles and Lifestyles

I think I agree with most of Kevin Williamson’s additions to and critiques of my piece on traditional architecture. I think the California bungalow has a lot going for it, especially the location in California. And I can see the kind of optimism in the development of Irvine’s style of housing. But I have to admit that, as attractive as the weather is, I find the Eichler style of residential housing more appealing in theory or in magazines than in practice. They can be photographed beautifully on a beautiful day. But unless you have a very purposefully designed landscape around it, the fishbowl-like quality that looks nice in a real-estate photo is actually a bit of a nuisance for living in — requiring ungainly coverings for basic privacy, or rather terrible amounts of energy for cooling. Also, there’s the upkeep. What was economical for Eichler’s building company may not be for the owner.

Williamson says that government is here to help us live our lives as we want, not tell us what we should want. I think the insight Roger Scruton had was that prices often tell us what people do want. And the premium on traditional neighborhoods featuring traditional buildings in London is globally notable. The same goes for townhouses in Chelsea, N.Y., and the Victorians in San Francisco. On the other side, apartment blocks, which don’t create a greater density than you’d find in Notting Hill, arouse political resistance, and can become a detriment to social life on the street.

Media

Don Lemon Did Trump a Huge Favor

By
A  video of CNN news anchor Don Lemon laughing hysterically as his guests mocked Donald Trump’s supporters went viral this week -- and it couldn’t have been a more effective campaign ad for the president. In the video, which was clipped from a live broadcast that aired on Saturday night, Lemon can be ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Inside the Hillary Bubble

By
Imagine a socially maladept but extremely wealthy friend of yours was told, “People like tap dancing. You should tap-dance more.” You would cringe when the person was telling you about a major career setback and suddenly lurched into a little tap-dancing interlude. “Did I ever tell you about the time the ... Read More
White House

Alan Dershowitz Is Wrong

By
Alan Dershowitz has been widely taken to be saying that a president can do anything he feels necessary to aid his reelection and not be impeached for it; since the president will always feel that his reelection is in the public interest, it cannot be a corrupt motive. He has, however, protested at this ... Read More
PC Culture

The Cult of West-Shaming

By
An ancient habit of Western elites is a certain selectivity in condemnation. Sometimes Westerners apply critical standards to the West that they would never apply to other nations. My colleague at the Hoover Institution, historian Niall Ferguson, has pointed out that Swedish green-teen celebrity Greta ... Read More
