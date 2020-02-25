Are Babies Born without a Sex?

Poor Dawn Butler is in a terrible muddle. The Labour MP, who is running to become the deputy leader of her party, can’t make up her mind about whether babies are born with or without a sex. Like most aspiring Labour leaders, Butler is fully on board the trans train. During a recent appearance on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, she told host Richard Madeley that “a child is born without sex at the beginning.”

But she’s since changed her tune. “It was a ridiculous interview, they fired questions at me and did not allow me to finish my sentences,” Butler said. “You cannot answer trans issues in soundbites.” Indeed, she would rather that people did not speak about trans issues at all. “I think the more people talk about trans issues, the more damage it is doing and the more hate crime it is developing which is not healthy,” she said.