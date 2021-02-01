Are Fraternities to Blame for COVID on Campuses?

They’re mostly politically incorrect and easy targets, so fraternities are getting blamed for COVID outbreaks on college campuses that are open. Should they be?

In today’s Martin Center article, NC State student Megan Zogby argues that Greek groups are getting a bum rap.

She writes:

Some less-than-responsible students in fraternities and sororities have caused outbreaks, but so have non-Greek students throwing and attending parties. University officials, sometimes reluctant to enforce COVID-19 guidelines, haven’t lived up to their responsibility of enforcing rules to keep students and staff safe. Administrators can’t point fingers at students without acknowledging their own failures to limit outbreaks.

Actually, housing for students in fraternities and sororities is less dense and therefore students there are somewhat less at risk than elsewhere, Zogby notes.

She concludes, “If university officials are serious about their commitment to public health and safety, they need to consistently enforce rules and provide accurate information. That includes making hard decisions, even when it could hurt their budget.”