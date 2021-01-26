The Corner

Are Politicians ‘Dictators’ for Wanting to Deny Security Clearances to QAnon Cultists?

Tucker Carlson claims to think so, using the d-word. The Washington Post’s Aaron Blake refutes his argument, presenting the relevant and obvious distinction that it suppresses (i.e., that between withholding an official privilege for good reason and attempting to control the citizenry’s thoughts). Worth a read.

