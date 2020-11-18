Are the Georgia Races Pure Toss-Ups?

Sean Trende makes the case.
Most Popular
Don’t Forgive Student Debt
This week, the Left has intensified its calls for President-elect Joe Biden to forgive student debt via executive order, perhaps as much as $50,000 per borrower. Such a move would constitute both awful policy and an abuse of the discretion that Congress has granted to the executive branch in this area. It is ... Read More
Pompeo Declares BDS ‘Anti-Semitic,’ Turns Tables with Funding Cutoff Call
JERUSALEM — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced Thursday, during a visit here, that the State Department will consider the anti-Israel BDS campaign “anti-Semitic” and withdraw U.S. government support from organizations engaged in such “hateful BDS conduct.” Calling the Boycott, Divestment, and ... Read More
Video
Fox News Ratings Tumble as Trump Supports Other Networks
The dip came after President Trump retweeted support for its rival news networks. Read More
Video
The Left Politicizes COVID: Irony Abounds
Where has the coronavirus gone? Nowhere. The pandemic has gained a second wind, even as it is mysteriously scarcer in post-election headlines. If anything, COVID-19 seems more contagious as cold temperatures arrive, people stay in indoors, and perhaps their vitamin D levels taper off. Whatever one’s views ... Read More
Deadlines Loom
It's crunch time. The deadlines for certifying the election results for the big swing states start arriving at the end of this week. Georgia’s is Friday. Michigan and Pennsylvania must certify their results by November 23. Nevada’s is December 1. Once those certifications occur, the vote count is over and the ... Read More
Great Moments in Headline Writing
The headline Slate wrote: "North Carolina’s First Black Female Chief Justice May Lose Her Seat to Aggrieved White Colleague." The actual news: "Republican may win election." Angels and ministers of grace defend us! Read More
The Radicalism of Raphael Warnock
Democratic Senate candidate Raphael Warnock is trying to run away from his radical left-wing record in his campaign to persuade Georgia voters to elect him and hand Democrats unified control of Congress and the White House. But no one should be fooled. In a November 9 interview, Warnock dodged questions about ... Read More
Obama’s Grotesque Self-Revisionism
In an episode of CBS’s 60 Minutes last Sunday, former president Barack Obama not-so-subtly compared Trump’s tenure in the White House to something out of a banana republic or a one-party totalitarian state: I think that there has been this sense over the last several years that literally anything goes and is ... Read More
Finally, Maduro is Listening
On Monday, Bloomberg broke the news that Venezuela’s president Nicolás Maduro is inching toward official dollarization. He has ordered the Banco Central de Venezuela to engage in discussions with Venezuelan bankers on the modalities of creating a clearing and settlement system in U.S. dollars. Maduro, in a ... Read More
Shunning the Trans-Pacific Partnership Was a Costly Mistake
Within weeks of his 2016 election victory, President Trump announced plans to withdraw the U.S. from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), a multilateral trade deal intended to build an economic bulwark against China. That decision paved the way for this weekend’s signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic ... Read More
