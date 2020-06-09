Are We Really about Protecting Human Life or Not?

Some of the language during these coronavirus times has been promising — Andrew Cuomo talking about the pricelessness of human life and all. But then some of the decisions have been grave, as the still-unfolding story of nursing home deaths makes clear. So how are we doing when it comes to having a culture of life? I talked with Jeanne Mancini from the March for Life Education and Defense Fund, John McCormack of NR/NRI, and Alexandra DeSanctis from NR (and formerly NRI, as one of our Buckley Fellows).

Watch the latest of the National Review Institute’s “virus-free programming” at your convenience here: