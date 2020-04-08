The Corner

Politics & Policy

Are We Still So Comfortable with Septuagenarian Leaders?

By
Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden talk during the Democratic primary debate in Charleston, S.C., February 25, 2020. (Randall Hill/Reuters)

The presidential election is going to be in a holding pattern until summer, and maybe until autumn; the national and global fight against the coronavirus just makes anything that Joe Biden is doing less important, at least for now.

At least for now, Bernie Sanders does not sound like a man who is interested in suspending his campaign, even in these extraordinary circumstances. He told John Nichols of The Nation on April 1:

The bottom line is that there are people within our movement who say, ‘Look, you know, it’s probably a good idea to sit down with Biden and try to work something out.’ There are other people who say, ‘You know, you’ve got to fight this to the last vote in the convention.’ God knows what the convention will look like, you know? It’s not going to probably be a real convention, it’ll be a virtual convention. . . . Believe me, we are spending a lot of time talking to people, trying to get my supporters’ perspective on what is the best path forward.

In other words, the person who takes the oath of office on January 20 is probably going to be a man who turns 74 in June (President Trump) or a man who turns 78 in November (Biden), with a miniscule outside chance that the person taking the oath will be a man who turns 79 in September (Sanders).

We head into this crisis, up against a virus that is particularly dangerous to the elderly, with a particularly elderly class of political leaders. Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell turned 78 a few months ago, and House speaker Nancy Pelosi turned 80 last month; House majority leader Steny Hoyer turns 81 in June. Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer turns 70 in November. President Pro Tempore of the U.S. Senate Chuck Grassley, fourth in line to the presidency, is 86 years old.

Vice President Mike Pence is the relative kid among our nation’s leaders, turning 61 in June. And House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is the baby among our political leaders, at a mere 55 years old.

Had coronavirus struck a year earlier, or even six months earlier, isn’t it likely that the Democratic primary would have progressed differently? The emergence of Biden and Sanders as the last men standing represented the voting public’s expressing confidence in the physical and mental health of men in their 70s.

But the burden of leadership looks different today than it did just a few months ago. As of this writing, British prime minister Boris Johnson is “responding to treatment” in an intensive care unit in St. Thomas Hospital in London. We’re all hoping and praying he pulls through. Johnson is 55 years old, and had said recently that he wanted to lose some weight, but otherwise seemed to be in good health. He doesn’t smoke, although back in 2014 he joked that, like Winston Churchill, he could drink a lot at lunch and keep working. Johnson is significantly younger than all of our leaders except Pence and McCarthy.

Comments

We’ve still got a long road ahead — another 12 to 18 months until a vaccine is discovered, manufactured, and distributed to the public. This problem will not be gone by Inauguration Day 2021. But it appears that one way or another, a man in his 70s will be taking the oath that day.

UPDATE, 11:22 a.m. Eastern Time: “Sen. Bernie Sanders on Wednesday during an all staff conference call announced that he is suspending his campaign for president.” Clearly, this Corner post was the straw that broke the camel’s back.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

NR PLUS World

The Trail Leading Back to the Wuhan Labs

By
It is understandable that many would be wary of the notion that the origin of the coronavirus could be discovered by some documentary filmmaker who used to live in China. Matthew Tye, who creates YouTube videos, contends he has identified the source of the coronavirus — and a great deal of the information that ... Read More
NR PLUS World

The Trail Leading Back to the Wuhan Labs

By
It is understandable that many would be wary of the notion that the origin of the coronavirus could be discovered by some documentary filmmaker who used to live in China. Matthew Tye, who creates YouTube videos, contends he has identified the source of the coronavirus — and a great deal of the information that ... Read More
World

How to Make China Pay

By &
One of the big questions facing the international community today is how to hold China legally and politically accountable for all its dishonesty and harm to people around the world. According to reports, U.S. intelligence agencies have confirmed to the White House that China has deliberately understated the ... Read More
World

How to Make China Pay

By &
One of the big questions facing the international community today is how to hold China legally and politically accountable for all its dishonesty and harm to people around the world. According to reports, U.S. intelligence agencies have confirmed to the White House that China has deliberately understated the ... Read More
World

All Signs Point to China

By
Just one big story today: collecting and sorting through what we know about the coronavirus's origins, and what makes sense and what doesn’t in the theory that it originated from someone eating bats or pangolins from the Huanan Seafood Market. What We Know and What We Don’t Know about the Source of ... Read More
World

All Signs Point to China

By
Just one big story today: collecting and sorting through what we know about the coronavirus's origins, and what makes sense and what doesn’t in the theory that it originated from someone eating bats or pangolins from the Huanan Seafood Market. What We Know and What We Don’t Know about the Source of ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The Senator in the Soup

By
As a National Review reader and fan as well as a writer, I am absolutely tickled that our magazine recently published an excellent piece arguing that American-style factory farming presents a threat of future epidemics — and that this piece was written by Spencer Case, Our Man in Wuhan, presumably the home of ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The Senator in the Soup

By
As a National Review reader and fan as well as a writer, I am absolutely tickled that our magazine recently published an excellent piece arguing that American-style factory farming presents a threat of future epidemics — and that this piece was written by Spencer Case, Our Man in Wuhan, presumably the home of ... Read More