Are You Looking for Light in These Coronavirus Times?

At 3 P.M. New York time, I’ll be having a conversation with Fr. John Maria Devaney, O.P., a Dominican priest and chaplain with the Dominican Healthcare Friars in New York, serving in some of the hospitals serving COVID-19 patients. We’ll talk about his experience these past weeks and faith in these challenging times. This “virus-free”/virtual event is co-sponsored by The Sheen Center for Thought & Culture and the National Review Institute. You can watch on Facebook here or Youtube here.

More details here. “See” you in a bit.