The Corner

Culture

Are You Looking for Light in These Coronavirus Times?

By

At 3 P.M. New York time, I’ll be having a conversation with Fr. John Maria Devaney, O.P., a Dominican priest and chaplain with the Dominican Healthcare Friars in New York, serving in some of the hospitals serving COVID-19 patients. We’ll talk about his experience these past weeks and faith in these challenging times. This “virus-free”/virtual event is co-sponsored by The Sheen Center for Thought & Culture and the National Review Institute. You can watch on Facebook here or Youtube here.

Comments

More details here. “See” you in a bit.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

World

‘Professor Lockdown’ Modeler Resigns in Disgrace

By
Neil Ferguson is the British academic who created the infamous Imperial College model that warned Boris Johnson that, without an immediate lockdown, the coronavirus would cause 500,000 deaths and swamp the National Health Service. Johnson’s government promptly abandoned its Sweden-like “social ... Read More
World

‘Professor Lockdown’ Modeler Resigns in Disgrace

By
Neil Ferguson is the British academic who created the infamous Imperial College model that warned Boris Johnson that, without an immediate lockdown, the coronavirus would cause 500,000 deaths and swamp the National Health Service. Johnson’s government promptly abandoned its Sweden-like “social ... Read More
Sports

A Soccer Decision Scores a Goal for Women’s Choice

By
Los Angeles federal judge R. Gary Klauser did two things that don’t happen often in public arguments about gender and wages: He looked at the evidence, and he took women’s choices seriously. The result was a defeat for a class-action lawsuit filed by the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team against the U.S. ... Read More
Sports

A Soccer Decision Scores a Goal for Women’s Choice

By
Los Angeles federal judge R. Gary Klauser did two things that don’t happen often in public arguments about gender and wages: He looked at the evidence, and he took women’s choices seriously. The result was a defeat for a class-action lawsuit filed by the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team against the U.S. ... Read More
Elections

Battleground Montana?

By
Last month, the Democratic pollster Public Policy Polling showed the Montana Senate race dead even, with freshman Republican senator Steve Daines and incumbent Democratic governor Steve Bullock tied at 47 percent.  Now, an online poll conducted April 10 to 27 by Montana State University shows Bullock leading ... Read More
Elections

Battleground Montana?

By
Last month, the Democratic pollster Public Policy Polling showed the Montana Senate race dead even, with freshman Republican senator Steve Daines and incumbent Democratic governor Steve Bullock tied at 47 percent.  Now, an online poll conducted April 10 to 27 by Montana State University shows Bullock leading ... Read More