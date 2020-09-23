The Corner

Politics & Policy

‘Are You Now, or Have You Ever Been, a Catholic?’

By
U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit Judge Amy Coney Barrett, a law professor at Notre Dame University, poses in an undated photo obtained from Notre Dame University, September 19, 2020. (Matt Cashore/Notre Dame University/Reuters)

As we await word on President Trump’s SCOTUS nominee, hit pieces against possible nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett of the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals are already being prepared. I wonder what the Venn diagram would look like if you compared a) people who think it was one of the most shameful episodes in American history when Joe McCarthy called in Americans to grill them about whether they had ever been members of a party dedicated to the overthrow of the United States government with b) people who think it is absolutely vital to grill a Supreme Court nominee about her membership in the Catholic Church.

Comments

Catholics who don’t actually seem to believe the most important stuff Catholics are supposed to believe, such as Joe Biden, are of course okay. Barrett’s Catholicism, though, is bound to be put under a microscope.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

U.S.

Systemic Racism? Make Them Prove It.

By
I  worked in the criminal-justice system for a quarter century. It is run, day-to-day, by the crème de la crème of graduates from America’s top law schools. Those institutions wear their progressive bona fides on their sleeves and proclaim it for all the world to hear. In their offhand rhetoric — ... Read More
U.S.

Systemic Racism? Make Them Prove It.

By
I  worked in the criminal-justice system for a quarter century. It is run, day-to-day, by the crème de la crème of graduates from America’s top law schools. Those institutions wear their progressive bona fides on their sleeves and proclaim it for all the world to hear. In their offhand rhetoric — ... Read More
NR PLUS Law & the Courts

Why Not Make Democrats Angry?

By
Some of the Right’s leading thinkers, people I hold in the highest esteem, say circumstances are so unusual right now that the president and the Senate should do something other than what they ordinarily would do when a Supreme Court vacancy occurs: nominate and consider a replacement for Justice Ruth Bader ... Read More
NR PLUS Law & the Courts

Why Not Make Democrats Angry?

By
Some of the Right’s leading thinkers, people I hold in the highest esteem, say circumstances are so unusual right now that the president and the Senate should do something other than what they ordinarily would do when a Supreme Court vacancy occurs: nominate and consider a replacement for Justice Ruth Bader ... Read More