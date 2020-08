This week on The Editors, Charlie stands in for Rich and is joined by Maddy Kearns and Jim Geraghty. They discuss Trump’s recent executive orders, the chaos in Chicago over the weekend, and upsetting rumors about the college football season. Listen below, or subscribe to this podcast on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, or Spotify.



