Estimated number of “modern sporting rifles” in the U.S.: 15-20 million

Range of estimates for the percentage of public that favored a ban in 2019: 48-61.

Number of Senators who voted for a ban in 1993: 56

Percentage of Democrats who voted for the ban then: 84

Number of years ban was in effect: Ten

Advertisement

Number of Senators who voted for a ban in 2013: 40

Percentage of Democrats who voted for a ban in 2013: 71

Percentage of U.S. homicides by rifle in 2019, according to the FBI: 2.6