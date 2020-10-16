The Corner

The Economy

Assessing the $600 Unemployment Boost

By

Some economists have put out a new analysis using data from Chase accounts. The basic thrust is that, because the $600 unemployment boost earlier this year paid many people more than they’d made while working, the unemployed increased their spending and their savings while it was in effect. In June and July, the unemployed were spending more than the employed, and more than they themselves had spent in January and February. After the boost expired, they reduced their spending — and still burned through about two-thirds of that accumulated savings in August alone.

Here are the two key charts:

Comments

One takeaway is that it might not have been such a bad thing for Congress to pause the boost for a while, given how generous the boost was and how much was saved — though of course that doesn’t help people who lost their jobs after the expiration. The other, though, is that the accumulated savings are probably gone by now, and the economy is far from fully recovered, with an unemployment rate of about 8 percent in September. Congress really should get its act together and pass another, smaller round of stimulus to get us through this (hopefully) last stretch of turmoil.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Culture

Progressives Flip on ‘Nasty Woman’

By
Earlier this month, the blue-checked U.N. Women Twitter account linked to the definition of “mansplaining,” which is, apparently, “the practice of a man explaining something to a woman in a way that shows he thinks he knows and understands more than she does.” Presumably, what the drafters of this loose ... Read More
Culture

Progressives Flip on ‘Nasty Woman’

By
Earlier this month, the blue-checked U.N. Women Twitter account linked to the definition of “mansplaining,” which is, apparently, “the practice of a man explaining something to a woman in a way that shows he thinks he knows and understands more than she does.” Presumably, what the drafters of this loose ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

If the Democrats Win Everything

By
We’re weeks from Election Day. There’s still time for the polls to tighten, and the polls might just be wrong anyway. But boy, do those polls not look good right now. The most likely outcome at this point is for the Republicans to lose the presidency and the Senate, giving the Democrats control of the ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

If the Democrats Win Everything

By
We’re weeks from Election Day. There’s still time for the polls to tighten, and the polls might just be wrong anyway. But boy, do those polls not look good right now. The most likely outcome at this point is for the Republicans to lose the presidency and the Senate, giving the Democrats control of the ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Trump: Maybe

By
Editor’s Note: The following is one of three essays, each from a different perspective, in the latest edition of National Review on the question of whether to vote for President Trump. The views below reflect those of the individual author, not of the NR editorial board as a whole. The other two essays can be ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Trump: Maybe

By
Editor’s Note: The following is one of three essays, each from a different perspective, in the latest edition of National Review on the question of whether to vote for President Trump. The views below reflect those of the individual author, not of the NR editorial board as a whole. The other two essays can be ... Read More
Culture

On Senator Feinstein’s Ghastly Hug

By
As the Senate Judiciary Committee wrapped up its hearings for Judge Barrett’s confirmation to the Supreme Court, Senator Dianne Feinstein had some egregiously sharp words for her colleague, Senator Lindsey Graham. Typically, we err on the side of not publishing such profane remarks, but given the circumstances, ... Read More
Culture

On Senator Feinstein’s Ghastly Hug

By
As the Senate Judiciary Committee wrapped up its hearings for Judge Barrett’s confirmation to the Supreme Court, Senator Dianne Feinstein had some egregiously sharp words for her colleague, Senator Lindsey Graham. Typically, we err on the side of not publishing such profane remarks, but given the circumstances, ... Read More
Impromptus

All-time beauties, &c.

By
Cleopatra is one of the most beautiful women in history -- by reputation, by myth. Gal Gadot is one of the most beautiful women in history -- by the evidence of our own eyes. She has been tapped to play Cleopatra in a movie, naturally. Could there be a more natural hire? Yet the hire has rubbed some people the ... Read More
Impromptus

All-time beauties, &c.

By
Cleopatra is one of the most beautiful women in history -- by reputation, by myth. Gal Gadot is one of the most beautiful women in history -- by the evidence of our own eyes. She has been tapped to play Cleopatra in a movie, naturally. Could there be a more natural hire? Yet the hire has rubbed some people the ... Read More
Media

The Hunter Emails

By
According to a 2015 email, then–vice president Joe Biden met with a top executive at Burisma, the Ukrainian energy firm that paid Biden’s son, Hunter, $50,000 a month to sit on its board. Earlier, the Burisma executive had asked Hunter to use his influence to quell Ukrainian government officials who were ... Read More
Media

The Hunter Emails

By
According to a 2015 email, then–vice president Joe Biden met with a top executive at Burisma, the Ukrainian energy firm that paid Biden’s son, Hunter, $50,000 a month to sit on its board. Earlier, the Burisma executive had asked Hunter to use his influence to quell Ukrainian government officials who were ... Read More