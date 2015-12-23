The Corner

Contra Media Spin, Support for the Pro-Life Position Remains Stable

By

Supporters of legal abortion had a tough year in 2015. However, a recent Associated Press poll appears to be giving them some optimism. It shows that 58 percent of Americans think that abortion should be legal in “all” or “most” cases. This is a seven point increase from a similar poll that the AP conducted in January of 2015. Unsurprisingly, this poll has received sympathetic coverage from a range of media outlets including the Washington Post, the New York Daily News, and Reason.

This purported upward shift in support for legal abortion may have excited many in the mainstream media, but much of the coverage misses the broader story. First, public opinion toward abortion has been very stable during the last several years. Every poll that the Associated Press has conducted since 2009 indicates that between 51 percent and 58 percent of respondents think that abortion should be legal in “all” or “most” cases. Second, current events cause small, but predictable shifts abortion attitudes. Indeed, the AP poll was conducted between December 3 and December 7 — only about a week after the tragic shooting at a Planned Parenthood facility in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Comments

There are numerous other examples of current events shifting abortion attitudes. The shooting of abortion doctor George Tiller in 2009 and the Democrats’ “War on Women” rhetoric during the 2012 election also resulted in small gains in the percentage of people who expressed support for legal abortion. Conversely, the media coverage of the Kermit Gosnell trial in 2013 resulted in some gains in pro-life sentiment. There is also research showing that when debates over incremental pro-life legislation is salient — like bans on partial-birth abortions — we also see increased support for the pro-life position.

Overall, the pro-life movement had a very successful 2015. According to the Center for Reproductive Rights, nearly 50 state-level pro-life laws were passed this year. The undercover videos released by the Center for Medical Progress which showed Planned Parenthood employees callously bargaining over the price of aborted baby parts shocked and outraged many Americans. This gave efforts to defund Planned Parenthood some much needed momentum. And in December, for the first time, a majority of the U.S. Senate voted to strip Planned Parenthood of federal funding. Pro-lifers have a lot to look forward to in 2016 and we should not let this one poll dampen our spirits as we head into the New Year.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Michael J. New is a visiting assistant professor of social research and political science at the Catholic University of America and an associate scholar at the Charlotte Lozier Institute in Washington, D.C.

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

The Disciplinary Corporation

By
Nike, the athletic shoe giant, has pulled a product off the shelves in response to a storm of social-media protest. The product was a sneaker collaboration with sportswear brand Undercover, whose principal designer, Jun Takahashi, published these unspeakable words on Twitter: “No extradition. Go Hong ... Read More
U.S.

The Lie of Portland’s Antifa

By
There was a time when “anti-fascist” meant what it said. People who opposed fascism called themselves “anti-fascists.” But then the term slipped. The definition of “fascist” became hazy from over-use and so the term “anti-fascist” also began to move. This might seem to be a theoretical matter. But ... Read More
U.S.

Thuggery Comes to Portland

By
Making the click-through worthwhile: The Antifa thugs take over the streets of Portland again, a disturbing report that the Trump administration is considering accepting the North Korean nuclear program, and the lesser-known Democratic candidates start feeling the pressure. Thuggery Comes to Portland in the Form ... Read More
Immigration

Last Century’s Absurd Immigration Debate

By
Wide open and unguarded stand our gates, And through them presses a wild motley throng. . . O Liberty, white Goddess! is it well To leave the gates unguarded? -- Thomas Bailey Aldrich (1892) If you think we have reached peak stupidity -- that America’s per-capita quantity has never been higher -- ... Read More
Elections

Our Presidential Nomination Process Is Nuts

By
Whew! Those debates this week. Hoo boy. There have been a number of solid takes about the leftward lurch of the Democratic party. I want to offer my own perspective, looking at why the candidates take positions that are far outside the mainstream. In the short term, it may be good for the Republicans that the ... Read More